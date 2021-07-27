"Just let him be him" - Chris Jericho praises Roman Reigns current WWE run

Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho is a big fan of current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Chris Jericho was a recent guest on Keepin' It 100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno to discuss a variety of subjects. When Roman Reigns' current run on SmackDown was brought up, Jericho admitted that he hasn't watched it but has been reading about it to keep up and isn't surprised that Reigns is finally getting over because WWE is allowing him to be himself.

"I haven't (watched) but I've been reading about it and it's no surprise," Chris Jericho said. "When I was there in 2016 and worked with Roman, basically all around the world when I was a heel and he was a babyface, I was like, 'there's no brainer here.' I always said this, and he's doing it now, if you just drop the f**king script and let him be him, he's cool-hand luke. He's like the coolest cat, a f**king great guy. Just let him be him."

Chris Jericho believes Roman Reigns will be an even bigger babyface in the future

Chris Jericho went on to say he thinks Roman Reigns will be an even bigger babyface when he eventually makes the turn because he's a cool guy now due to the fact that WWE is letting him be himself with a heel slant.

"Obviously with the heelish slant, which is great," Chris Jericho continued. "When he eventually turns babyface, he'll be even bigger than he is now because he's just a cool, cool guy and now they're letting him do all this stuff. It doesn't surprise me that he's killing it because he's that good of a performer."

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

