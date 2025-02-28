"Just looks like a star" – Matt Hardy predicts bright future for WWE talent

Matt Hardy recently competed in his first WWE match in five years as part of the company's cross-promotional agreement with TNA. On the latest episode of his podcast, the 50-year-old showered praise on NXT Champion Oba Femi.

On the February 27 episode of TNA iMPACT!, Matt and Jeff Hardy teamed up with Femi in a pre-taped six-man tag team match. The popular trio lost to The System's Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Moose.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the WWE legend only had positive things to say about Femi's attitude and future in wrestling:

"Great guy," Hardy stated. "Amazing look. Just looks like a star. Looks like a total bada**. Has a great attitude. Very open to things. I really enjoyed working with him and teaming with him. Very respectful. Very humble. Just overall I had a great, great experience with him." [11:19 – 11:38]

Earlier in the week, Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated Myles Borne and Tavion Heights on the February 25 episode of NXT.

Matt Hardy on fans' reaction to Oba Femi

At six-foot-six and 310 pounds, Oba Femi is one of the most imposing wrestlers in WWE right now. The Nigerian has held the NXT Championship since winning the title from Trick Williams at New Year's Evil on January 7.

According to Matt Hardy, Femi's believability as a "monster" sets him apart from other wrestlers:

"He obviously has the look where the people that are in those first few ringside seats, in the first five, six rows, they're gonna look at this guy like, 'Woah. This guy is a monster. He's a beast. This is someone I would not want to have to fight with. This is someone I wouldn't wanna interact with if there was hostility between us.' I mean, he looks like a believable killer, and that's one of the first things that helps you in pro wrestling." [11:42 – 12:02]

Since debuting in November 2022, Femi has won the NXT Championship, North American Championship, 2023 Men's Breakout Tournament, and 2024 Men's Iron Survivor Challenge. On March 11, he will defend the NXT Championship against TNA star Moose at NXT Roadblock.

Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

