A WWE star's actions have concerned fans, and they are letting it be known on Twitter. The star, who recently got a whole new character and look, has changed his profile picture, but this does not appear connected with his storyline. Mustafa Ali's reason for making the change has not been confirmed.

The star recently appeared on NXT, speaking about going after Dominik Mysterio and the North American Title. He was wearing a suit and talked about trusting in Mustafa Ali again, clearly with a new character.

While it looked like he was all set for a title shot, which may still be possible, Ali changed his profile picture, causing widespread concern among his fans.

The star removed his old normal picture and posted a blacked-out photo instead.

Expand Tweet

Fans were naturally very concerned about why he had made the change and asked about it. The star is yet to respond or provide another update.

While some posted asking about what had happened, others were more concerned about if WWE had changed his character again. One star even asked him not to resign.

Fans were concerned about the star.

At this time, there's no obvious clue as to his reason for posting the picture, and there may not be a reason for concern. The upcoming episode of WWE NXT may reveal more.

What do you think is up with Mustafa Ali? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here