"Just somebody that I used to know" - 6-time champion sends a short message to Becky Lynch after WWE RAW

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE. She was revealed as the final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team.

The Man eventually went on to play a crucial role in the 5-on-5 WarGames Match, securing the victory for her side after executing a huge leg drop.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Lynch was involved in a heated brawl with Damage CTRL. Taking to Twitter, Bayley sent a short message to her fellow Horsewoman.

"Now you’re just somebody that I used to know," wrote Bayley.

Vince Russo recently pointed out his issue with Becky Lynch's brawl on RAW

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out a potential issue with Becky Lynch's brawl with Damage CTRL.

Russo questioned why other Bianca Belair's team members didn't make their way out to assist The Man when she was clearly at a disadvantage against Bayley and company.

He further pointed out how the Irishwoman was the key to victory for Belair's team at WarGames. He said:

"Yeah, that's the problem bro. The problem is inconsistency. Where's Becky's backup bro? That is the problem. The fight went on for long enough for the other girls to arrive on the scene. Where are they, bro? I give them credit for trying something different off the top. Yes, the bar was been lowered so low that I gotta give you credit for trying something different," said Russo.

By the looks of it, WWE is leading towards a feud between Lynch and Bayley in the aftermath of Survivor Series WarGames. The two women are already quite familiar with each other, having worked closely for years.

This will be Lynch's first major feud since returning to action. Before her injury, she unsuccessfully challenged for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam before turning babyface.

