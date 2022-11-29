Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently pointed out some potential problems with Becky Lynch's booking on RAW.

The Man kicked off Monday Night RAW this week. However, Bayley interrupted her and criticized the fans for not admiring her the same way as Becky Lynch. The segment concluded with all three members of Damage CTRL ganging up on Lynch and the brawl erupting into the WWE Universe. The Irish star held her own against them until security officials had to separate the four women.

On the latest post-show review, Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why no one from Team Bianca came out to help Lynch. He detailed that the former women's champion had risked life and limb for them inside WarGames. However, not a single teammate showed up when she was outnumbered three-on-one.

"Yeah, that's the problem bro. The problem is inconsistency. Where's Becky's backup bro? That is the problem. The fight went on for long enough for the other girls to arrive on the scene. Where are they, bro? I give them credit for trying something different off the top. Yes, the bar was been lowered so low that I gotta give you credit for trying something different," said Russo. [10:11 - 10:42]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the complete highlights of the show here.

Vince Russo felt that Becky Lynch should have been outraged by the lack of support for her

During the conversation, Russo added that if he called the shots, he would have Becky Lynch appear in another backstage segment. The former head writer wanted The Man to express her disappointment with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Alexa Bliss for not coming to her aid.

"Becky just showed up as their fifth partner three days ago but they're not gonna return the favor and have her back? If that's me, if I'm writing that show, I'm coming back with an irate Becky looking for them and asking them where they were. That's what I'm doing. But no, she had their back on Saturday, they didn't have her back tonight, but that's okay. That's what I'm talking about, bro." [10:47 - 11:21]

After this week's events, it's clear that Lynch is now on a collision course with the Bayley-led faction. Fans will have to wait and see if The Man can bounce back after Damage CTRL's recent attack.

Do you agree with Russo's comments on Becky Lynch's booking? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes