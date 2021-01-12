'Just stop' - Vince Russo sends a big message to Triple H after RAW (Exclusive)

Triple H returned on the latest RAW episode and wrestled Randy Orton in the episode's main event. However, the match didn't have a conclusive finish as Alexa Bliss showed up to send a fireball towards Randy Orton.

Triple H was nowhere to be seen following Bliss' arrival, and the episode ended with yet another cliffhanger.

While Vince Russo praised WWE's efforts to bring back Triple H and put on a show despite Drew McIntyre's positive COVID-19 test, the former WWE writer was critical of how Triple H portrayed himself.

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo sent a message to Triple H.

You are a 52-year-old, a corporate executive with kids running around at home, stop: Vince Russo to Triple H

Russo found it ridiculous that Triple H came out dressed in a leather jacket with a Motorhead t-shirt at the age of 52. Russo told Triple H to stop and added that those days of The Game were well behind him.

"Bro, Paul, Hunter, now I'm going to look in the camera and talk to Paul. Paul, Hunter. Triple H. We got a 52-year-old man with Motorhead, the leather jacket, still spitting the water out. Bro, stop. Stop! The days of you in Lemmy and Motorhead and the leather jacket, those were many, many decades ago, bro. You are a 52-year-old, a corporate executive with kids running around at home. Stop. These guys have to stop. They have got to stop. They are not the same people they were; this guy is 52 years old. You've got to stop. That's what I mean. That's the cartoon. That's the cartoon that I'm talking about."

Russo continued in the same vein:

"You guys have to freaking stop. It's stupid. It's silly; it's freaking ridiculous. Hunter, you are a 52-year-old man; there is nothing wrong with that. Think about this for a second, Chris. Why am I putting on a leather jacket to go wrestle a match? Why am I putting a leather jacket on to go wrestle? Will you guys stop? Stop! Just stop!"

Vince Russo didn't mince his words when talking about Triple H's return on Monday Night RAW. What do you guys think? Do you agree with what Russo had to say?

