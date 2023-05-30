"Just stop" - WWE fans outraged over the idea of Roman Reigns vs. 37-year-old star in a title unification match at WrestleMania 40

WWE fans are heavily against the idea of a Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins showdown at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins won the brand new WWE World Heavyweight title by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions. At the same event, Reigns and Solo Sikoa lost an Undisputed WWE Tag Team title match to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. A Twitter handle recently shared an edited match card featuring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The user joked about a potential match between the two men at WrestleMania 40 next year to unify the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns during their last televised encounter

At Royal Rumble 2022, Reigns met Seth Rollins in a WWE Universal Championship match. The bout ended with Reigns losing to his former Shield stablemate via DQ. Since then, The Visionary has taken several shots at The Tribal Chief on social media and in interviews.

Last year, he had a chat with Hindustan Times. Rollins compared himself with Roman and took a massive jibe at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

He stated that Reigns is one of the most dominant wrestlers in the business, but when it comes to wrestling ability, there's no competition between the duo.

"I'm not taking anything away from Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns one of the most dominant competitors in the history of our industry. The run that he's on right now is a champion is unprecedented in the modern era. The amount of WrestleMania he's main evented it's incredible. He is statuesque man. He has got all the tools to be a Hulk Hogan, a John Cena. But he ain't no Shawn Michaels. He ain't no Eddie Guerrero. He ain't no Bret Hart, that's me. So I'm always gonna have that chip on my shoulder. I'm always gonna think that I'm the best in the business. And if that means Roman Reigns is one behind me, then that's how it's gotta be.” [H/T Hindustan Times]

Rollins' victory at Night of Champions was long overdue as he hadn't held a top title since losing the Universal Championship to The Fiend at Crown Jewel 2019. Only time will tell if Reigns and Rollins have another face-off down the line.

What do you think of this potential WrestleMania 40 main event? Sound off in the comment section below.

