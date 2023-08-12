"Just think about it" - Cathy Kelley makes an offer to 32-year-old WWE Superstar

Cathy Kelley has offered a deal to a current WWE Superstar in a video shared on Instagram.

Sonya Deville recently suffered an injury and will be out of action for a while. Chelsea Green has been trying to find a new partner via the "Chelsea's Got Talent" auditions.

In a new video that Green posted on her Instagram story, Cathy Kelley can be seen auditioning for "Chelsea's Got Talent."

Here's what she said:

"Chelsea, this is your girl Cathy Kelley, and I'm here in Calgary, Canada. I thought you'd be here so we could discuss this in person, but you're not. So, I guess I'm just making a video for Chelsea's Got Talent now. You know, I would make the best tag team partner. I can't wrestle. I have no desire to wrestle. I'm too scared of getting punched in the face. But I will let you borrow my clothes. And I feel like it's a really important quality in a tag team partner. I would give you the clothes off my back, because I love and care about you this much. Just think about it. Think we would be good together."

Cathy Kelley isn't the only one who auditioned for Chelsea's Got Talent

Several other notable names, including former WWE Champion Mick Foley, 'auditioned' for Chelsea's Got Talent. Green seemingly liked Foley's pitch to become her tag team partner and stated that she would consider the same.

Chelsea Green has been with WWE for a few months now. She made her return to the company at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Rhea Ripley quickly threw her out but has done quite well for herself since then.

Green and Sonya Deville went on to win the Women's Tag Team Titles by defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

What do you think of Kelley's audition for Chelsea's Got Talent? Sound off in the comments below!

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use Kelley's quotes!

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee