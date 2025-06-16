"Just threw up in my mouth a little bit" - Liv Morgan's Father's Day message for Dominik Mysterio gets reaction from popular WWE personality

Liv Morgan made sure to wish Dominik Mysterio on Father's Day. Her message for "Daddy" Dom caught the attention of backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley.
Mysterio and Morgan are signed to Monday Night RAW. They are involved in a storyline with Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez, with The Prince trying to instigate further issues within The Judgment Day by introducing the former two-time NXT Women's Champion into the mix.
The popular WWE personality Kelley reacted with a comment on Morgan's Instagram post, hilariously claiming that she might've thrown up in her mouth after seeing the post.
"i just threw up in my mouth a little bit," wrote Kelley.
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
Check out a screengrab of Kelley's Instagram comment below:
On last week's edition of RAW, Perez defeated Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Kairi Sane to qualify for the semifinal of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Meanwhile, Mysterio lost in his King of the Ring Tournament qualifier to Sami Zayn, in a bout also involving Bron Breakker and Penta.
Liv Morgan commented on Dominik Mysterio going to prison
Dominik Mysterio was arrested in kayfabe, and Liv Morgan finds it attractive that the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion was able to turn things around for himself.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Morgan stayed in character and claimed that her on-screen boyfriend came out of prison as a better man. She said:
"That's not necessarily why I found him attractive, but do I find it attractive that he went to prison and he just transitioned to that lifestyle and he came out better, stronger, smarter, wiser? I think that is so attractive. He went to prison and came out a more powerful man. Prison cannot take him. I think prison would eat you up, but prison could not take Daddy Dom."
Despite being eliminated from the Queen of the Ring Tournament, Morgan made sure to make a statement on RAW, as she took out Nikki Bella during the show.