"Just threw up in my mouth a little bit" - Liv Morgan's Father's Day message for Dominik Mysterio gets reaction from popular WWE personality

Liv Morgan made sure to wish Dominik Mysterio on Father's Day. Her message for "Daddy" Dom caught the attention of backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley.

Ad

Mysterio and Morgan are signed to Monday Night RAW. They are involved in a storyline with Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez, with The Prince trying to instigate further issues within The Judgment Day by introducing the former two-time NXT Women's Champion into the mix.

The popular WWE personality Kelley reacted with a comment on Morgan's Instagram post, hilariously claiming that she might've thrown up in her mouth after seeing the post.

Ad

Trending

"i just threw up in my mouth a little bit," wrote Kelley.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Check out a screengrab of Kelley's Instagram comment below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

On last week's edition of RAW, Perez defeated Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Kairi Sane to qualify for the semifinal of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Meanwhile, Mysterio lost in his King of the Ring Tournament qualifier to Sami Zayn, in a bout also involving Bron Breakker and Penta.

Liv Morgan commented on Dominik Mysterio going to prison

Dominik Mysterio was arrested in kayfabe, and Liv Morgan finds it attractive that the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion was able to turn things around for himself.

Ad

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Morgan stayed in character and claimed that her on-screen boyfriend came out of prison as a better man. She said:

"That's not necessarily why I found him attractive, but do I find it attractive that he went to prison and he just transitioned to that lifestyle and he came out better, stronger, smarter, wiser? I think that is so attractive. He went to prison and came out a more powerful man. Prison cannot take him. I think prison would eat you up, but prison could not take Daddy Dom."

Ad

Despite being eliminated from the Queen of the Ring Tournament, Morgan made sure to make a statement on RAW, as she took out Nikki Bella during the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More