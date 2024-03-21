"Just unbelievable" - 60-year-old legend discusses his real-life relationship with The Rock

Wrestling veteran and former UFC fighter, Ken Shamrock, recently spilled the beans on his relationship with The Rock.

Shamrock is best known for his time in the UFC. A UFC Hall of Famer, the 60-year-old also held the Intercontinental Championship during his time in WWE (WWF).

During a Q&A session at the "For the Love of Wrestling" convention, Shamrock spoke about The People's Champion and praised him for his skills outside the square circle.

"Not only in the ring was he just unbelievable, but outside the ring, man, he's a good guy and just somebody that you know you could talk to and that, if he tells you something, he's going to do it! So I built a great relationship with him, as we were working through our program," he said.

Shamrock spoke quite highly of The Final Boss' mic skills.

"I was just coming in from this world of mixed martial arts; he was just coming in starting to make his climb. Nobody really understood the talent level that he had yet, until they gave him the mic," added Shamrock. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Vince Russo wants Sylvester Stallone to have a face-off with The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Vince Russo recently discussed the idea of The Rock having a face-off with Sylvester Stallone at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Russo addressed the rumors of the Hollywood star appearing on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I have heard rumors, of course, that he [Sylvester Stallone] might be there, and it would be very apropos because you have fans... What I envision, and nobody I have told this to believes me, is somehow if they bring him in, he has gotta go face-to-face some way with The Rock, so the fans can yell out 'Rocky! Rocky!' Like, you will know it's for Stallone as Rocky and not Rocky. That's what I wanna see!" said Russo.

The Rock will be in action on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. He will team up with Roman Reigns to face the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

