"There are parts of me that people haven't seen" - Kacy Catanzaro sheds light on her new WWE name

Kacy Catanzaro has come up with an explanation for her recent name change on WWE NXT 2.0.

It was announced earlier that Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray would be having their names changed in the promotion. A digital exclusive backstage segment from the latest episode established that she is now named Katana Chance.

Catanzaro spoke about her name change backstage and highlighted that it was an attempt to bring forward a different side of her in front of the fans.

“First, let’s talk about this Mackenzie — everyone knows me as Kacy Catanzaro. And that is me, but there are parts of me that people haven’t seen, except maybe Kayden, where I get to do what I want. And that’s shooting back straight whiskey and letting loose. Kayden isn’t the only one that can party and shake a little something. That is Katana Chance and that is the energy I’ll be bringing to NXT from now on.” (0:15 onwards)

It is still unclear when Kay Lee Ray will be seen next, but the name Alba Fyre is rumored to be locked in for her.

Kacy Catanzaro explains stepping away from WWE in 2019

In August 2019, Kacy Catanzaro decided to put her in-ring career on a break due to a back injury. Her profile was also shifted to the alumni page on the official website of the promotion. However, she made a comeback at the NXT Women's Battle Royal on the January 15, 2020 episode of the brand.

WWE uploaded a video on YouTube coupled with the title "Welcome back, Kacy!". In the video, the superstar explained that she was struggling to figure out if she was meant to be in the company.

"I was kinda figuring out if this was the right path for me or not. It's not something that people usually talk about because I know that this is really difficult to get into. This is people's dreams since they were born. Coming into this, I think it's fair to have moments where you're not sure physically or mentally. I just didn't know if this was the right place for me."

Now known as Katana Chance, the athlete is all set to team up with Kayden Carter next week to take on Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz. Do you think this name change will propel her towards championship gold in NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

