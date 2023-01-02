KAIRI (Kairi Sane) claims that several WWE Superstars watched her historic IWGP Women's Championship victory in the locker room

KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane in WWE, recently claimed that a handful of WWE Superstars witnessed her historic win at Historic X-Over.
Historic X-Over was an event promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom. The show featured numerous top names from both companies and in the main event of the show, KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani to win the IWGP Women's Championship. She became the inaugural champion with the win.
Speaking in an interview with NJPW, the 34-year-old star claimed that the younger STARDOM stars and the WWE stars were watching her match in the locker room.
"I think the younger wrestlers in STARDOM were watching, and I think there were a few people in the WWE locker room watching too. Mayu was proud of what she’d done in STARDOM and what she’d overcome and I felt the same way about my time in WWE, so it was a clash of those wills, I think."
KAIRI briefly spoke about her Historic X-Over opponent Mayu Iwatani
In continuation of the same conversation, KAIRI spoke about Mayu Iwatani and her offense.
The former WWE star claimed that her Historic X-Over opponent is an expert in carrying the match forward. Hence, the pace of the match was quite hard for the current champion to dictate. She concluded by further praising Iwatani for her "zombie mentality."
"Mayu’s offense is always very precise, and she’s a real expert in carrying the match forward. That makes it hard to dictate the pace, and she’s such a good bumper that she doesn’t take the damage that most other wrestlers do. She keeps coming with that zombie mentality. She’s super tough."
The IWGP Women's Champion will defend her title at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in a few days. She will put the belt on the line against Tam Nakano.
Former WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks is expected to make an appearance at the event as per reports. Some reports further state that she has already arrived in Japan for the event.
