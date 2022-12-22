Update on Sasha Banks ahead of rumored Wrestle Kingdom appearance

Sasha Banks has reportedly already arrived in Japan well ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The former WWE Superstar hasn't been seen in a wrestling capacity since May 2022, when she and Naomi walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. The duo apparently left due to a disagreement with how the company was handling the women's tag team division.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former Sasha Banks has already arrived in Japan far ahead of her reported appearance for the New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.

While New Japan is yet to confirm Varnado's appearance, multiple websites report that her deal with the company was agreed upon in the last week of November.

Did Sasha Banks cleverly tease her All Elite Wrestling arrival?

Regarding her future in the world of professional wrestling, Sasha Banks has wisely stayed quiet about her plans publicly. But perhaps she dropped a hint to her diehard fanbase earlier this week on social media.

Varnado took to Twitter on Monday to post a GIF of The Nature Boy Ric Flair. But within that GIF, All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone can be seen as one of the two men interviewing Flair in this GIF. Tweeting out the following caption:

"Wooooooooooooooo," Mercedes Varnado said in a tweet.

While this in no way confirms anything, wrestling fans are speculating if Mercedes Varnado will be Saraya's tag team partner for the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite.

It's also worth mentioning that Banks purposely included 15 o's in her tweet. Fifteen days from that tweet, in particular, would be January 4 in Japan. Which is the date of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Perhaps The Boss was attempting to kill two birds with one stone? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you think of this Mercedes Varnado news? Are you interested in checking out Wrestle Kingdom 17 to see her appearance? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

