Kairi Sane breaks character for emotional message after first match in 1229 days

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane recently broke kayfabe to post an emotional message after competing in her first singles match in the company in 1229 days.

Sane made her surprise return to WWE at Crown Jewel 2023, where she helped IYO SKY retain her Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. The Japanese star then joined Damage CTRL alongside Asuka. The fearsome faction recently locked horns with The EST's team in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Kairi Sane faced Belair, marking her first singles match in WWE in over three years. The Japanese sensation's last one-on-one bout came against Bayley on the July 20, 2020 episode of RAW.

The 35-year-old recently took to Instagram to post a photo with her Damage CTRL teammates and a few fans. Despite portraying a heel character on TV, Sane wrote that she kept on going because of the support she received from the WWE Universe.

"I can keep going thanks to you," Sane wrote in her post's caption.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Dakota Kai found out about Kairi Sane's WWE return only a day before Crown Jewel

During her recent Twitch stream, Dakota Kai talked about Kairi Sane's WWE return. The Damage CTRL member mentioned that she learned about the star's comeback a day before IYO SKY's match against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel.

"Not that long. Not that long at all. Almost as though we found out the day before. There's a lot of stuff that we don't find out until the day of. I was so happy. I met IYO and Kairi almost ten years ago, [on] my first tour of Japan in 2013/2014. It was right when my tour was ending. We hung out and went to dinner. Kairi is a sweetheart. She's also deadly. You do not want to cross her," Kai said.

Fans want Sane to be booked in significant matches and storylines in her current run. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for her future.

Do you like Kairi Sane in Damage CTRL? Let us know in the comments section below.