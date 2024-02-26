Kairi Sane breaks character to send five-word message following Elimination Chamber victory 

Kairi Sane had to break from her heel character to send a message following the Kabuki Warriors' win at Elimination Chamber.

Sane and Asuka successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at this weekend's premium live event. They had to overcome the massive support from the Perth crowd, who were cheering on Hartwell, who was born and raised in Australia.

The Kabuki Warriors were too much for LeRae and Hartwell as The Pirate Princess hit an Insane Elbow for the win. It was the champion's second title defense after beating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a rematch on the February 5th episode of WWE RAW.

Despite the boos from the Perth crowd, Kairi Sane had a great time in Australia. She thanked her Australian fans for the warm welcome they received over the weekend.

"Thank you so much, AU," Sane wrote.

Kairi Sane and many WWE superstars spent several days in Perth. They made public appearances while also having a great time in the city. Sane and other stars, such as Kevin Owens and Asuka, enjoyed holding animals like koalas, while some went to the beach.

Kairi Sane returned to WWE at Crown Jewel

Kairi Sane first signed with WWE in March 2017 and won the inaugural Mae Young Classic Tournament. She was assigned to NXT, wherein she won the NXT Women's Championship once. She spent almost two years in developmental before getting called up to the main roster in 2019.

Sane would make her main roster debut as part of The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka. They won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Hell in a Cell 2019. They would hold the titles for six months before losing them to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

The Pirate Princess finished her run in July 2020 but remained as WWE ambassador and trainer in Japan. She returned to Stardom and even wrestled at New Japan Pro Wrestling after her contract with WWE expired in December 2021.

But after a year of wrestling in Japan, Sane returned to WWE at Crown Jewel last November to help Iyo Sky retain her championship against Bianca Belair.

