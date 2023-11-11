Kairi Sane breaks silence after forming unexpected alliance on WWE SmackDown

Kairi Sane’s return was one of the top news of last week after WWE Crown Jewel. The reaction to her return wasn’t all that great in Saudi Arabia, but she got the pop she deserved on SmackDown this week. The two-time champion broke her silence after appearing on the blue brand after nearly three years.

Kairi Sane was one of the top female superstars before her departure. She worked with the company for some years before requesting her release in late 2020.

Sane performed in Japan following her release and stayed close to home. However, WWE re-signed her earlier this year to give fans what they requested.

She made her return to Crown Jewel and attacked Bianca Belair to help IYO SKY retain her title. The two continued attacking Belair after the match while Bayley watched from the sidelines.

Kairi Sane appeared on the latest edition of SmackDown after a three-year gap. She immediately paired up with IYO SKY and Bayley on the show before another superstar joined them.

Following Friday night’s show, Kairi took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with a caption to break her silence. She told the WWE Universe that she missed them.

"I missed you guys...🖤🏴‍☠️#wwe #KairiSane #smackdown," she wrote.

It must be noted that Kairi Sane’s return could spark some big matches and rivalries in the coming months. However, the current top story is the alliance of several Japanese Superstars on one brand.

Kairi Sane formed an unexpected alliance on WWE SmackDown

The last time fans saw Kairi Sane on RAW was when Bayley mercilessly beat her down backstage. The segment officially wrote her off WWE for nearly three years.

The Pirate Princess seems to have forgotten what The Role Model did to her not too long ago. While it looked like she didn’t care for Bayley at Crown Jewel, she embraced the former SmackDown Women’s Champion on this week’s show.

This was unexpected, as many wanted to see IYO and Kairi team up to go against Bayley and Dakota Sky. The alliance was strengthened when Asuka joined them after turning on Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

The two new members of Damage CTRL will likely work under Bayley for some time before turning on her to continue their heel alliance in the Stamford-based promotion.

