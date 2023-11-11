Returning WWE Superstar shares update ahead of first SmackDown appearance in 3 years

A WWE Superstar has shared an update ahead of their first SmackDown appearance in over three years.

Crown Jewel took place this past Saturday night in Saudi Arabia and it was a very newsworthy show. LA Knight had the biggest match of his career against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns but lost the match due to interference from The Bloodline.

Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at the premium live event on Saturday. Bayley was ringside to help her stablemate but The EST wouldn't stay down. Kairi Sane made her shocking return to the company and helped The Genius of the Sky retain the title.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown in Ohio, Kairi Sane took to social media to share a new photo of herself ahead of her return to the blue brand. Sane's last match on SmackDown was over three years ago. She and Asuka (The Kabuki Warriors) lost to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on the April 10, 2020 episode of SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Kairi Sane's return could cause issues for Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world was stunned to see the return of Kairi Sane at Crown Jewel, but perhaps nobody was more shocked than Bayley.

The leader of Damage CTRL has had Iyo Sky's back for months, despite the WWE Women's Champion handcuffing her to Becky Lynch during the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in July. However, Sane's return and alliance with Iyo Sky could cause issues for the faction.

Bayley attacked Sane backstage to write the former champion off of television in 2020. The Role Model didn't appear to be pleased with Sane's return and is set to address the future of Damage CTRL tonight on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL debuted on the main roster at SummerSlam 2022 and has become popular amongst wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see if the group can work through their issues or if Kairi Sane's will ultimately cause them to disband.

Have you enjoyed Iyo Sky's reign as champion so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here