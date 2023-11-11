34-year-old to address the future of popular stable on WWE SmackDown

A 34-year-old superstar will address the future of a popular faction tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Iyo Sky successfully defended the WWE Women's Championship this past Saturday night at Crown Jewel 2023. Bayley was ringside during the title match and interfered several times but The Genius of the Sky still couldn't keep Bianca Belair down for a three count.

The EST kept battling back but was caught off guard when Kairi Sane made her return to the company. Sane attacked Belair at ringside and Iyo Sky was able to capitalize. Sky connected with a Moonsault off of the top rope for the pinfall victory to retain her championship.

Bayley was upset at ringside after the match as she watched Sky and Sane pose together in the ring. The Role Model attacked Kairi Sane backstage in 2020 as a way to write her off of television.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the blue brand, the promotion has announced that the leader of Damage CTRL will be making an appearance to discuss the future of the popular stable. The group debuted at SummerSlam 2022 but already could be on the verge of breaking up.

"🚨 🚨 🚨 After @KAIRI_official 's shocking return at #WWECrownJewel, @itsBayleyWWE will address the future of #DamageCTRL TONIGHT on #SmackDown! 📺 8/7c on @FOXTV," the promotion posted.

Bayley is hopeful that WWE will introduce a new title to the women's division

Bayley recently shared that she hopes that the company will one day have a midcard title for the women's division in WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the SmackDown star was asked about the women's division possibly getting a midcard title in the future, such as the Intercontinental and United States Championships in the men's division. Bayley stated that it would be nice to have another title in the division but they are going to have to fight to make it happen.

"I mean, it wouldn't hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it's just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women's Tag Team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them, so if that's what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it's going to be a benefit for the division." [4:42 – 5:05]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The friction between the members of Damage CTRL began after Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1 in London. Only time will tell what the future holds for the popular faction on WWE SmackDown.

