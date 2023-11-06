"Way overdue," "It's about time" - WWE fans want to see 34-year-old superstar turn babyface after Crown Jewel

WWE fans are hoping to see a superstar finally turn babyface following Crown Jewel 2023.

Last night at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Iyo Sky defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. The EST briefly captured the title at SummerSlam by winning a Triple Threat match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. However, Iyo Sky quickly cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and hit Belair with a Moonsault to win the title. She successfully defended the title against Belair last night at Crown Jewel but got some help from an unlikely source.

Kairi Sane made her return to the company yesterday and helped The Genius of the Sky win the match. Sane has not appeared on WWE television since Bayley attacked her backstage last year. The leader of Damage CTRL did not appear to be pleased as Sky and Sane posed in the ring after the match.

Wrestle Features asked fans on X if they would like to see Bayley turn babyface following the premium live event. While some fans believe The Role Model is more entertaining as a heel, many are ready to see her return to being a babyface on television.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE star Shotzi breaks character to praise Bayley

Shotzi recently broke character to compliment Bayley as a WWE Superstar.

The two superstars had a rivalry that got extremely personal earlier this year. The former SmackDown Women's Champion chopped off some of Shotzi's hair, but the 31-year-old got a measure of revenge by defeating her on the September 1 edition of SmackDown. Shotzi went on to shave her head to honor her sister while she went through chemotherapy.

In an interview with WrestlingNews, Shotzi shared that she views Bayley as a role model and thanked fans for showing her sister support.

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome, and like, you know, I didn't really like say much of it but like everyone kinda knew anyway, and like, that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans which I really love and appreciate too," Shotzi said. [1:01 - 1:31]

You can check out a clip from the interview in the video below:

Damage CTRL debuted last year at SummerSlam 2022, but it appears that the faction is already on the verge of breaking apart. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown.

Are you happy that Iyo Sky retained the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here