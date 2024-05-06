Kairi Sane breaks silence after losing title at WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane recently took to social media to break the silence after her major title loss at the Backlash France Premium Live Event.

After returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Sane aligned herself with the Damage CTRL. The Pirate Princess also reformed The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka and the duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

However, at Backlash, they faced their toughest opponents yet, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Despite The Kabuki Warriors' experience inside the squared circle, Belair and Cargill emerged victorious.

Kairi Sane has now taken to Instagram to break her silence. She uploaded a photo of herself and captioned it, saying:

"Thrive on adversity. 逆境歓迎."

Check out her Instagram post below:

Dakota Kai said she found out about Kairi Sane's WWE return a day before the 2023 Crown Jewel

After Kairi Sane made her surprising return to WWE at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Dakota Kai talked about it on her Twitch stream. Kai said that Damage CTRL found out about Sane's return a day before the event.

"Not that long. Not that long at all. Almost as though we found out the day before. There's a lot of stuff that we don't find out until the day of. I was so happy. I met IYO and Kairi almost ten years ago, my first tour of Japan in 2013/2014. It was right when my tour was ending. We hung out and went to dinner. Kairi is a sweetheart. She's also deadly. You do not want to cross her," she said.

Many fans want to see Kairi Sane go on a singles run and challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Pirate Princess' future.