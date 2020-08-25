Kairi Sane drops major hint about her future with WWE

Last month, Kairi Sane left WWE after a four-year stint with the company. Sane managed to become a major fan-favorite during her run with the promotion and had successful runs on all three brands.

Sane had tied the knot with her longtime partner earlier this year and left WWE to live with her husband back in Japan. Now, Sane has posted a picture on her official Instagram handle which hints that she will still be working for WWE in the near future in some capacity. The background of Sane's picture features the WWE logo and the caption contains the hashtag, #WWEJapanLive, as can be seen below.

Kairi Sane could certainly work for WWE in a non-wrestling capacity

A few months ago, it was reported that WWE was planning to launch a Performance Center in Japan soon, in its quest to turn itself into an International-level pro-wrestling company with footing in major countries.

Since Kairi Sane is done with wrestling and is now focusing on her family, it is possible that she might take up a job with the company in a backstage capacity, which would allow her to work from her home country itself. There's also the possibility that she has already accepted such an offer, if the above picture is any indication.

Sane teamed up with Asuka during her run on SmackDown/RAW, and won the Women's Tag Team titles on one occasion. The duo feuded with Bayley and Sasha Banks during Sane's final days in WWE. She defeated Bayley in her final WWE match, and was brutally assaulted by the SmackDown Women's Champion a few weeks later, an angle which was done to write her off TV.