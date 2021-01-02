Kairi Sane is facing some issues with WWE officials

Kairi Sane is reportedly facing issues with WWE officials at their Japanese offices. This disagreement stems from Sane's reported quest to potentially make an appearance at Stardom's 10th Anniversary show.

According to reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sane recently visited WWE's Japanese office to obtain approval for an appearance at Stardom's upcoming show. However, it is believed that the meeting between the two parties didn't produce an agreement.

Stardom's 10th anniversary show is scheduled to take place at Budokan Hall on March 3, 2021. Stardom is a women's professional wrestling promotion based in Tokyo, Japan. The promotion has been looking to bring back former stars for this special show.

No other details have been revealed about the conversations between Kairi Sane and WWE. "The Pirate Princess" now finds herself in a precarious position. She is an ambassador for WWE, but this potential disagreement could impact their relationship.

Kairi Sane last wrestled on WWE TV in July 2020

Kairi Sane had a successful career with the WWE

Kairi Sane is a well-known figure in the Japanese professional wrestling scene. She is fondly remembered for her time in Japan with the Stardom promotion, having wrestled there for six years. She established herself as a legend in the company with nine total championships. However, Sane was also very successful with the WWE, the first and only company she has worked with outside of Japan.

"The Pirate Princess" won the inaugural edition of the Mae Young Classic in 2017. She then moved to NXT, where she eventually held the WWE NXT Women's Championship. She was the recipient of two NXT Year-End rewards in 2018 for Female Competitor of the Year and Overall Competitor of the Year.

After Sane moved to the main roster, she teamed up with fellow Japanese Superstar Asuka to become the Kabuki Warriors. They remain the longest-reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Many fans would like to see Sane make an appearance at Stardom's anniversary event. The show celebrates the promotion's history, and Sane enjoyed a successful run with the company. Hopefully, Sane can get the necessary permissions from WWE in order to do so.