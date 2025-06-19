Kairi Sane finally breaks silence following Liv Morgan's injury; shares surprising message

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has finally broken her silence to address Liv Morgan's unfortunate injury. The former Damage CTRL member penned a heartfelt message on social media.

The 36-year-old locked horns with the Judgment Day member on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW following the latter's interaction with IYO SKY in the opening segment of the show. Unfortunately, the bout had to be stopped after Liv Morgan sustained a shoulder injury. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is expected to be out of action for a while and reportedly needs surgery.

Moments ago, Kairi Sane took to her X/Twitter account to share an emotional message. The Japanese star explained how heartbreaking it was for her to see her opponent sustain an injury during the match. Sane hoped for a full and speedy recovery for Liv Morgan.

"One of the most painful things for me is when a match is decided not by wrestling, but because of an injury. I always step into the ring with deep respect for my opponent, and I train hard every day to give the audience something they can truly enjoy. Even if it was never intentional, knowing that someone was hurt in a match with me is something I carry deeply. It breaks my heart. I hope with all my heart for a full and speedy recovery. I will continue to give my all, hoping to bring excitement—not pain—to the ring," she wrote.

Kairi Sane made her WWE return from injury last month

Kairi Sane was away from WWE programming for six months due to injury. In the storyline, she was taken out by Pure Fusion Collective on the December 16, 2024 edition of Monday Night RAW. However, it was later revealed that she had suffered an arm injury.

The former NXT Women's Champion returned to in-ring action on the May 19 edition of the red brand, where she wrestled Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple-Threat Match. It was the same match that saw Stark sustain a horrific leg injury. However, the bout continued, and The Eradicator pinned Sane to secure the win.

Kairi Sane was involved in a rivalry with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She defeated both Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in singles competition on RAW. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the star following Morgan's unfortunate injury.

