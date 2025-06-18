Liv Morgan injury requires surgery; bleak prognosis revealed - Reports

There has been an unfortunate update regarding Liv Morgan's injury sustained this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The veteran was factored into the plans for Evolution 2 on July 13.

Morgan suffered a separated shoulder during her match against Kairi Sane this past Monday night on the red brand. According to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the word within WWE is that Morgan's injury will require surgery. The report added that she will likely miss several months, and the injury has caused the promotion to alter its plans moving forward.

Liv Morgan confronted IYO SKY in the opening segment of this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW and warned The Genius of the SKY that she was coming after the Women's World Championship.

The veteran also interrupted Nikki Bella last week on the red brand to seemingly set up a match between the two stars at Evolution 2 next month. The injury to Morgan has caused the promotion to change its plans for the event on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former WWE writer reacts to Liv Morgan's injury on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the untimely injury Liv Morgan suffered this past Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the 31-year-old gets injured a lot. The legend added that the women's division has suffered a lot of injuries as of late and referenced Kairi Sane and Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow returned this past Monday night on RAW after missing over a year of action and advanced in the Queen of the Ring tournament by winning a Fatal 4-Way match.

"She gets hurt a lot. That’s what people forget, man. These girls are not big. They’re not big, and you just see so many injuries. Asuka just came back, Kairi Sane came back, and now, is Liv going to be on the shelf? Somebody is always injured." [44:58 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell how much time Liv Morgan will miss following her injury on WWE RAW.

