Kairi Sane and Karrion Kross spotted with released WWE star 

Karrion Kross and Kairi Sane have been spotted with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. The latter shared a group photo on social media, which included the RAW wrestlers.

Ad

The Original Bro was released from the Stamford-based company in September 2023. He held multiple championships during his time over there and was part of a tag team with Randy Orton known as RK-Bro. He currently competes in Major League Wrestling and other independent promotions.

Karrion Kross and Kairi Sane recently had a No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu training session with Matt Riddle. The latter shared a photo on his Instagram of himself and the two WWE stars, which also featured a few other people.

Ad

Trending

You can check out the post below:

Ad

Vince Russo on what WWE should do with Karrion Kross

The Doomwalker made a backstage appearance on RAW this week. He confronted Sami Zayn and accused him of being a liar and a bad guy.

Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on how WWE should book the Karrion Kross-Sami Zayn angle.

"I'm just so confused by the Kross stuff cause they keep doing this with so many people and it goes nowhere. It just goes [that] he's telling Sami Zayn you're a bad boy like the rest of us, you're not a good guy. If you're going to say you're a bad boy just like the rest of us, then say I have something on you. That's the hook, bro. 'I've got something on Sami Zayn, and when it comes out, his career is going to be [done]' Give me something like that. Not just telling him, 'Bro, I know you're a bad bad boy.' All of us are bad boys," Russo said. [From 28:42 onwards]

Ad

Kross hasn't been featured a lot on TV this year. It'll be interesting to see where WWE goes with this storyline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More