Kairi Sane and Karrion Kross spotted with released WWE star 

Karrion Kross and Kairi Sane have been spotted with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. The latter shared a group photo on social media, which included the RAW wrestlers.
The Original Bro was released from the Stamford-based company in September 2023. He held multiple championships during his time over there and was part of a tag team with Randy Orton known as RK-Bro. He currently competes in Major League Wrestling and other independent promotions.
Karrion Kross and Kairi Sane recently had a No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu training session with Matt Riddle. The latter shared a photo on his Instagram of himself and the two WWE stars, which also featured a few other people.
You can check out the post below:
Vince Russo on what WWE should do with Karrion Kross
The Doomwalker made a backstage appearance on RAW this week. He confronted Sami Zayn and accused him of being a liar and a bad guy.
Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on how WWE should book the Karrion Kross-Sami Zayn angle.
"I'm just so confused by the Kross stuff cause they keep doing this with so many people and it goes nowhere. It just goes [that] he's telling Sami Zayn you're a bad boy like the rest of us, you're not a good guy. If you're going to say you're a bad boy just like the rest of us, then say I have something on you. That's the hook, bro. 'I've got something on Sami Zayn, and when it comes out, his career is going to be [done]' Give me something like that. Not just telling him, 'Bro, I know you're a bad bad boy.' All of us are bad boys," Russo said. [From 28:42 onwards]
Kross hasn't been featured a lot on TV this year. It'll be interesting to see where WWE goes with this storyline.