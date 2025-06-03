Vince Russo suggests WWE angle that could turn Sami Zayn heel following RAW (Exclusive)

Three-time WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn has been a fan favourite ever since his time in NXT. The Honorary Uce brings heart and soul to wrestling, and that has won over the hearts of the entire WWE universe. However, ever since moving away from The Bloodline storyline, things haven't gone as planned.
Sami is yet to win a singles world title in WWE and recently lost his Money in the Bank qualifying match as well. Fans have been speculating that the Canadian wrestler will turn heel soon and expected him to betray CM Punk during Saturday Night's Main Event, which didn't happen.
Speaking about the former WWE Tag Team Champion during Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo was baffled by his interaction with Karrion Kross. He suggested how Kross could manipulate Zayn into turning heel for the first time since leaving The Bloodline.
"I'm just so confused by the Kross stuff cause they keep doing this with so many people and it goes nowhere. It just goes [that] he's telling Sam Zayn you're a bad boy like the rest of us, you're not a good guy. If you're going to say you're a bad boy just like the rest of us, then say I have something on you. That's the hook, bro. 'I've got something on Sami Zayn, and when it comes out, his career is going to be [done]' Give me something like that. Not just telling him, 'Bro, I know you're a bad bad boy.' All of us are bad boys," Russo said. [28:42 onwards]
Sami Zayn has arguably been floundering in the past few weeks and months without a proper storyline. Fans want to see him win the big one, and WWE should pull the trigger on that sooner rather than later. A Sami Zayn world title win would bring about one of the largest pops for the company.
