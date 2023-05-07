Kairi Sane 'likes' tweet criticizing 34-year-old WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane seemingly isn't a fan of Bianca Belair's current RAW Women's title reign.

At Backlash 2023, Bianca Belair met Damage CTRL's IYO SKY in a RAW Women's title match. The 18-minute bout ended with The EST of WWE retaining her belt.

WWE acknowledged the victory on its official Twitter handle soon after. The tweet received a variety of responses from fans, with one making it clear that they weren't happy with the reign. Interestingly, the tweet received a 'like' from none other than former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane aka Kairi. Check out the screengrab of the 'like' below:

Kairi Sane has previously opened up about a WWE return

Kairi did incredibly well for herself during her WWE stint. She won the NXT Women's title, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017. Sane left WWE in mid-2020.

Last year, Kairi had a chat with Entamenext and made an interesting comment about a possible WWE return. Here's what Vince McMahon allegedly told Kairi:

“I think he is very unusual. Vince also smiled and said, ‘If you want to come back, come back to America anytime.' Vince is very enthusiastic about his work and is still at the forefront of the field. He always gave me and Asuka-san a kind voice, although he sometimes gave strict guidance and training to the players and staff in some games," she said. [H/T and credits for the translation to Wrestling Inc.]

Bianca Belair won the RAW Women's title by beating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. Since that big victory, Belair has been taking down opponents one after the other in her quest to remain on top of the RAW Women's division. It would be interesting to see what Bianca has to say about Kairi Sane's 'like' on a tweet bashing her title reign.

What do you think? Do you find Bianca's reign boring as well?

