Kairi Sane provides personal update after being spotted with 43-year-old WWE legend currently out with an injury

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane recently took to social media to send a message after being spotted with legendary former champion Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow is currently out with an injury.

Asuka was last seen inside the squared circle at the 2024 Backlash Premium Live Event, where she teamed up with Kairi Sane to lock horns with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair for the Women's Tag Team Championship. During the bout, the former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered a knee injury. Since then, she has been away from in-ring competition.

Amid her absence from WWE TV, The Empress of Tomorrow was recently seen with her Damage CTRL teammate, Kairi Sane. Following this, Sane took to X/Twitter to react to the photo. In her post, the former Women's Tag Team Champion shared a personal update with a five-word message, suggesting that meeting Asuka made her day amazing.

"Today was an amazing day‼︎" Sane wrote.

A current WWE champion talked about her desire to face Asuka at WrestleMania 41

During a recent interview with Pubity, current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria mentioned that her debut match on the main roster was supposed to be against Asuka. However, the Japanese legend got injured at Backlash 2024, and Valkyria had to face Dakota Kai.

Valkyria added that she still hoped to wrestle The Empress of Tomorrow in a dream match at WrestleMania 41.

"Unfortunately she got hurt and I ended up wrestling Dakota Kai, which ended up being quite poetic in itself as we circled back to me and Dakota in a big history making moment. But yeah, that would definitely be a nice match to circle back to, to get to wrestle Asuka."

Several rumors suggest that Asuka might return to WWE television at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on March 1, 2025. It will be interesting to see if The Empress of Tomorrow wrestles at The Show of Shows this year.

