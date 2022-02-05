Kairi Sane reacts after WWE Hall of Famer requests her to come back

Kairi Sane recently responded to Beth Phoenix's plea for her to return to WWE.

It has been almost two years since Sane parted ways with WWE. She did pretty well for herself in the company during her three-year run as an in-ring performer.

Recently, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix made a request to Sane on Twitter, asking her to return to WWE. The latter reacted to the same with a throwback picture of the duo.

Kairi Sane was a beloved name backstage in WWE

Kairi was quite a popular star among her peers in WWE. She was offered a contract in 2016 and signed up a year later. She took part in the Mae Young Classic Tournament and later became a mainstay in NXT.

Kairi Sane I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.Thank you from the bottom of my heart,Kairi Sane I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.Thank you from the bottom of my heart,Kairi Sane☺️⚓️ https://t.co/BaH2UBi9wn

In 2019, Sane gave an out-of-character interview and had major praise for Asuka. She credited The Empress of Tomorrow for giving her valuable advice. Additionally, she recalled her time in NXT and stated that it was a good experience.

Sane finished off by saying that she wants to become the Women's Tag Team Champion with Asuka and head over to WrestleMania as champions.

“She [Asuka] has many strategies, many tactics, she gave me advice, as always. I like her passion and smile and energy. She has so much energy. I’m so honored to be here. My NXT experience was so good. I want to be Tag Team champions with Asuka and then we want to go to WrestleMania.”

While in NXT, Sane won the brand's Women's title on one occasion. She was successful as a mid-card act on the main roster and won the Women's Tag Team titles with Asuka at Hell in a Cell 2019.

Sane's wish did come true, and she was still champion when WrestleMania 36 came around. Asuka and Sane defended their belts against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at The Show of Shows and lost that night, thus ending their reign at an impressive 181 days.

Were you a fan of Kairi Sane's WWE stint? Would you like to see her have another run with WWE somewhere down the line?

