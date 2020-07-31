Kairi Sane sends heartfelt message to her friend Asuka after WWE exit

This past week on Monday Night RAW, we saw the last appearance of Kairi Sane for WWE as the Pirate Princess is setting off to Japan with her husband for the next voyage of her life. During her time with WWE, Kairi Sane became very close friends with former RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

Kairi Sane and Asuka, together known as "The Kabuki Warriors" are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and were together in a storyline during Kairi Sane's last appearances for WWE. Earlier today, Asuka posted a tweet, seemingly still not able to cope up with the fact that she won't be getting to see Kairi Sane at work now.

Now Kairi Sane replied to Asuka's tweet and sent a heartfelt message to her friend, telling her that "My heart is always with you!"

Kairi Sane's last WWE appearance

This week on RAW, Asuka took on Sasha Banks to determine the "real" RAW Women's Champion after a confusing ending to their match at WWE Extreme Rules. During the closing moments of the match, Bayley was shown taking out Kairi Sane backstage on the screen.

Among the choice of continuing her title match or saving her friend, Asuka chose the latter and ran backstage. Unfortunately, this led to her getting counted-out, and hence Sasha Banks was crowned the RAW Women's Champion.

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Kairi Sane☺️⚓️ pic.twitter.com/BaH2UBi9wn — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

Shortly after RAW, Kairi Sane sent out a message on her Twitter, confirming that it was her last appearance for WWE. WWE fans have since been thanking her for all the great memories, and also wishing her success in her future endeavors.