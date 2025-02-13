Kairi Sane sends a message to Liv Morgan; WWE star shares brutal fallout of serious injury

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane recently took to social media to send a message to former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day star suffered a brutal injury on this week's Monday Night RAW.

During the latest episode of the red brand, Liv Morgan teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to face Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. All of the women involved in the bout put on an amazing display, but the match ultimately ended in SKY and Kai's favor. However, during the bout, Morgan suffered a brutal injury near her eye and started bleeding heavily.

Following the show, The Judgment Day star had to get several stitches to close up her wound. She recently took to X/Twitter to show off her injury. This post caught Kairi Sane's attention and she uploaded a photo of a similar eye injury that she had suffered in September last year while competing against Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. The Damage CTRL member also sent a message to Morgan with several emojis.

Former WWE writer reacted to Liv Morgan's brutal injury on RAW

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo reacted to Liv Morgan's brutal eye injury, saying that he believed she was extremely tough for a person of her stature.

"Did you see that nasty gash on Liv Morgan's eye, man? Wow! She is tough. I've got to give you that, man! That was a nasty gash on her eye. Did you see how that happened, Chris? I wasn't watching closely enough. I mean, she had like a boxer's cut. I mean, wow! She is tough, man! Liv Morgan is tough for a girl her size and that was nasty."

Liv Morgan has qualified for this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Judgment Day star's future.

