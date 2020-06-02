Kairi Sane shares graphic image of head injury she suffered on RAW 

Kairi Sane vs Nia Jax

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW saw Kairi Sane take on Nia Jax in singles competition. The bout had been taped days ago and reports had come out stating Kairi Sane had suffered a bloodied forehead when she was sent to the steel steps by Jax at one point in the match.

Now, Sane has posted a tweet on her official Twitter handle displaying the graphic cut that she received during her match when her head hit the steel steps. The former Women's Tag Team Champion wrote a message in the caption as well and seemed to be addressing Nia Jax.

Kairi Sane said that Nia is strong and she has lost to her on multiple occasions. She ended her tweet by stating that her heart can't be beaten and that she will get back up again. Check out the tweet HERE.

Kairi Sane's injury led to Nia Jax getting targeted on social media by fans

It should be noted that according to the latest reports, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently banned the buckle bomb after Nia Jax botched the move against Sane during one of their matches a few weeks ago. The Irresistible Force was heavily slammed on social media for the same, and Kairi Sane's graphic injury is could result in Nia Jax getting more heat from fans on social media platforms.