Reason why Vince McMahon banned popular wrestling move

As reported a while ago, WWE banned the powerbomb into the turnbuckles (aka buckle bomb) from the list of authorized moves that WWE Superstars can perform inside the squared circle.

Now, Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio has provided an update on this recent development. According to Meltzer, the spot between Kairi Sane and Nia Jax that took place on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW was responsible for Vince McMahon making the decision to ban the buckle bomb.

Meltzer had some interesting things to say about the same. He added that he was surprised when WWE didn't ban the move when Hall of Famer Sting suffered an injury during his WWE World title match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015.

That was the one that caused it. There were people who were wanting it banned before that. It was one of those things where there were people against it. When that thing happened it was kind of like that was the straw that broke the camel’s back and Vince McMahon banned it.

The report of Vince McMahon banning the move came shortly after Nia Jax's botch on RAW

Meltzer also added that there isn't any information on whether powerbombs on the ring apron as well as barricades have been banned as well. The match in question pitted Nia Jax with one-half of The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane. A spot during the match saw Jax executing the buckle bomb on Sane. Immediately after Nia hit the move, it seemed like Kairi was hurt.

The WWE Universe didn't take kindly to the move, and Jax received major fan backlash on social media immediately after the show aired. The Irresistible Force has been criticized for hurting her opponents in the past, most notably during the buildup to Survivor Series 2018, when her punch left Becky Lynch with a bloody nose.

The visual of Lynch's crimson face looking down at the ring became an iconic moment and was instrumental in The Man getting a spot in the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history.