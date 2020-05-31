WWE reportedly bans popular move from authorized move list 

Looks like Seth Rollins won't be able to use the move going forward!

Throughout the years, WWE has had to constantly add certain moves to the "banned moves list" due to the danger and risk involved. Well, looks like Vince McMahon has decided to add another move to the aforementioned list.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, we won't be seeing the turnbuckle powerbomb or the buckle bombs in WWE anytime soon as the company has decided to ban the use of this move for its talents.

World Wrestling Entertainment has opted to remove powerbombs into the turnbuckles aka bucklebombs from the list of authorized moves used by talents during in-ring performances, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources.

A possible reason for WWE banning the move

Interesting.



Seth Rollins used the buckle bomb for years and two people were injured when it went wrong in Sting and Finn Balor, yet the move wasn't banned.



This may be a response to Kairi Sane taking a buckle bomb from Nia Jax. #WWE https://t.co/LjfFyHmCcf — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) May 30, 2020

The Turnbuckle Powerbomb is one of the major moves in the arsenal of several WWE Superstars which has turned the tides towards during their matches. Seth Rollins is famous for using the buckle bomb in his matches - but sadly the move has proven to be quite dangerous over the years.

The aforementioned move was the one that led to the retirement of WWE Hall of Famer Sting when he faced Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at Night of Champions 2015. While Sting has admitted that it was his fault as he was not in the correct position to take the move, which resulted in him suffering a career-ending injury.

A year later, a variation of the same move during the Universal Championship match at Summerslam 2016 resulted in Finn Balor getting injured as well. The Demon King finished the match and became the inaugural Universal Champion, but was forced to relinquish his title due to the injury and stay from the ring for several months.

Recently during an episode of Monday Night RAW, Kairi Sane took a scary bump during her match with Nia Jax when the Irresistible Force used the Turnbuckle Powerbomb on her.

It is worth noting that WWE has previously banned certain moves only for them to return after some time like Seth Rollins' stomp which was banned for a considerable amount of time before he brought it back a couple of years ago. Will the Turnbuckle Powerbomb return in the future as well?