Kairi Sane shares unseen backstage photo with Bayley and Sasha Banks

Earlier this year, WWE Superstar and massive fan-favorite Kairi Sane left the company to go back to Japan with her husband. Kairi Sane's last appearance for WWE TV came on an episode of Monday Night RAW in July earlier this year.

Asuka was defending her RAW Women's Championship against Sasha Banks. During the match, Bayley appeared on the screen and attacked Kairi Sane backstage. This forced Asuka to leave the match in between to go save her friend, resulting in her losing her title to Banks. Kairi Sane later confirmed that it was her last appearance and she was leaving.

Kairi Sane has now shared the following unseen out-of-character photo with Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Asuka. The four women seemed to be enjoying backstage with all the main roster women titles in their possession.

What is Kairi Sane up to these days?

After leaving WWE in July, Kairi Sane recently gave an update about her status via Twitter. She revealed that she has moved back to Japan and will continue to train and support WWE.

Greeting from Japan!! WWE Superstar Kairi Sane here. I have moved back to Japan and will still train and support WWE from here.

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Kairi Sane☺️⚓️ pic.twitter.com/BaH2UBi9wn — KAIRI SANE カイリ・セイン (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

During her three years long WWE career, Kairi Sane achieved massive success. She won the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017 and then went on to become the NXT Women's Champion. After coming to the main roster, her alliance with Asuka as the Kabuki Warriors was loved by fans. The two won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles once.

Fans still hope to see Kairi Sane back in a WWE ring one day, and only time will tell if or when that will happen.