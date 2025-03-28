Kairi Sane spotted training with former WWE Superstar amidst absence

It has been a while since the WWE Universe last saw Kairi Sane. The Pirate Princess has been absent from television since December 2024. However, she was recently spotted training with a former WWE Superstar, Xia Li.

The Chinese star departed from the Stamford-based promotion in April 2024. Since then, she has competed in the Indies and is currently wrestling for TNA under the name Léi Yǐng Lee.

She and Kairi Sane are good friends and train together regularly. Sane shared a picture of them in the gym. Based on her previous posts, the two do CrossFit, and in the picture, Sane can be seen showing the results of their hard work by displaying her abs.

Considering Kairi Sane is back in the gym, fans will be hoping for her return soon. As previously mentioned, she hasn't been seen since December 2024 because she has been sidelined with an arm injury.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for her now that she has begun training. Hopefully, fans will get to see her hit the Insane Elbow soon.

Kairi Sane shared an ecstatic response to IYO SKY's title win

Although Kairi Sane hasn't wrestled in a while, she is keeping up with everything happening in WWE. This is especially true when it comes to her Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY.

The Genius of the SKY shocked the world by defeating Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship. It was a huge moment and one that she was extremely proud of.

She took to X/Twitter to share an inspirational message after winning the title, and Sane responded. Clearly, the latter was ecstatic about her friend's victory, as she shared a GIF of the two of them hugging each other afterward.

The last few weeks, however, have been difficult for SKY. She is being completely ignored by Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, who are fighting over her title. Now, she is set to defend that title next week on RAW against The Eradicator, while her opponent for WrestleMania will serve as the special guest referee.

It's safe to say she is up against a wall, and things are only going to get tougher if she books her ticket to Las Vegas. Perhaps Sane can assist her with an emphatic return at The Show of Shows, but this is merely speculation.

