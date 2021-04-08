Kairi Sane teases a return to WWE on Twitter

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane has teased a return to WWE on Twitter - and it may involve one of her biggest rivals.

The inaugural Mae Young Classic winner hasn't been seen in the company since July of last year, when she chose to return to Japan rather than stay in the United States during the pandemic.

While an attack by Bayley was the storyline reason for her departure, in reality, she wanted to spend more time with her new husband.

Kairi Sane and Bayley have unfinished business

Earlier this morning, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT posted a tweet regarding a conversation he had with Bayley regarding that very same incident.

I asked @itsBayleyWWE about this moment with @KairiSaneWWE, she joked: "She deserved it. She's a little punk who thinks she can run around and hide behind @WWEAsuka. Asuka does all the heavy lifting. I decided to help her out and be like, go back to Japan & be with your family!" pic.twitter.com/K5tEDIFvkF — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 7, 2021

Bayley, ever the heel, had her own comment to make:

Of course, the Pirate Princess couldn't just let that stand but, in her response, might have revealed a big WrestleMania surprise (possible spoilers ahead).

Bayley's absence from the two-night WrestleMania card hasn't gone unnoticed. Having the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion put out a John Cena-style open challenge answered by Kairi Sane after nearly a year away would make for an exciting WrestleMania moment.

WrestleMania 37 airs this Saturday and Sunday exclusively on NBC's Peacock app.