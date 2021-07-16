"Goddammit, pal! You're fu**ing ripped!" - Vince McMahon to recently released WWE star

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was surprised by former WWE star Kalisto's transformation when he returned to the company after a lengthy layoff.

Kalisto spent eight years in WWE after joining the company back in 2013. He won the United States title twice and the Cruiserweight Championship once in his run with WWE. The former United States champion was off TV for around eight months before returning in 2020.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto opened up about his new look when he returned to the company last year, and how Vince McMahon marveled at his body transformation.

"My main focus was when I come back, all eyes are on me. Not only are they going to see my new look, they are going to see my new body. that is exactly what happened. When I went to talk to Vince, I decided to show up at The Amway Center. I had a shirt on that said 'impossible.' I wondered if he got it. So the shirt was covered so he didn't know I was ripped. We [Lucha House Party] did a segment and I go back and they are in a meeting. I think it was Shane, Vince. I kid you not, I turn around and say hey 'Hey Vince how are you doing?' He goes 'Goddammit pal! You're fu**ing ripped!' Man that was awesome. I looked at myself and said 'This is my I don't give a f*ck body, thank you boss,'" said Kalisto.

Kalisto also spoke about his recovery from injury and how he designed his own therapy and workouts to get in the best shape possible.

Vince McMahon saw great potential in Kalisto

In the same interview, Kalisto revealed that Vince McMahon saw potential in him to be a star in WWE. The WWE Chairman predicted that Kalisto would "go far" in the company.

Kalisto also revealed that former WWE star Alberto del Rio spoke in glowing terms to Vince McMahon about Kalisto.

Kalisto was one of many Superstars to be unfortunately released by WWE earlier this year. His last match in WWE came in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale on SmackDown, a few days before WrestleMania 37.

