Kane breaks silence on in-ring future and possible farewell ahead of Survivor Series

The WWE and the fans are gearing up for The Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series, and several big names are expected to be in attendance at the monumental PPV. Kane is one of the many legends who will be at Survivor Series. The Big Red Machine spoke to Ryan Satin in a 1-on-1 interview special for WWE on Fox ahead of Survivor Series,

Of course, the main topics of discussion were The Undertaker, his career, and the impending retirement. However, Kane was also asked about his in-ring status and a possible farewell.

Kane said his in-ring career hangs in the balance as he lives by the 'never say never' saying that is often repeated in the WWE. However, Kane admitted that he had reached a point in his career where he is comfortable about not wrestling.

The 53-year-old Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, understands that his body would not be able to keep up with the current product.

Kane did add that he will entertain the idea and make a decision if an opportunity comes up.

"Well, maybe. I don't know, it just depends. Like I said, you never say never in WWE. But at the same point in time, I have gotten to the point in my life where I'm comfortable not being in the wrestling ring. It's hard work. I've also gotten to the age where I go a lot of times like, 'Man, that looks like it hurts.' I used to be, 'Man, I wish I could be out there doing that,' now I'm kind of like, 'Oh god.' Those guys are a lot tougher than I am now. But nevertheless, if the opportunity arises. You know, we'll see."

Kane deserves a fitting farewell in WWE

Kane will go down in WWE history as one of the most underrated and selfless Superstars of all time. The former World Champion richly deserves a fitting farewell similar to The Undertaker.

However, does Kane have anything left in the gas tank for a final run? Would you like to see it happen before he receives a proper farewell? Let us know what you think in the comments section.