WWE Legend Kane reveals why he never considered joining WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Kane has revealed why he never thought of joining World Championship Wrestling.

The Big Red Machine is one of the wrestlers who played a big part in the Stamford-based promotion achieving huge success during the Attitude Era. His spooky masked gimmick was a joy to watch during that time. He also played an authority figure in WWE and was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2021.

Speaking with Honest Offense with Eric Cervone, the veteran explained that he saw a big opportunity to evolve in WWE. He also revealed that he had developed a strong bond with the company.

“At that point, I was already in WWE, I already had my opportunity … Yeah, there were people making a lot of money in WCW, but I felt that the future was with WWE. And by that time, I also had a personal relationship with them and never felt like leaving,” said Kane. (H/T Ewrestlingnews)

Kane gives his thoughts on Vince McMahon's bold decision

In the same interview, the WWE legend commented on Vince McMahon deciding to launch an app for the promotion.

He detailed that the company's chairman was ahead of many of his competitors from a very early stage. He also highlighted that McMahon rightly figured out the importance of shifting to an app when very few people were aware of it.

"We had a huge presence on the internet in 1995, before anyone really knew what the internet was. We were doing chat rooms. Then, you look at the app that came out, which was kind of not great, but he recognized before a lot of people did that folks were migrating away from their TV and to their computer and now they are migrating to a handheld device."

Kane is a multi-time world champion in the company, which includes one run as the WWE and World Heavyweight Champion.

