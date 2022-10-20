Kane dispels long-standing rumor about certain gear being made for him

We have another rumor about Kane that has turned out not to be true.

The Big Red Machine underwent many changes throughout his Hall of Fame career, but that hasn't stopped rumors from circulating that there were other plans for the character that never came to fruition. One of these rumors involved a change from his iconic red and black gear.

The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on today's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the long-standing rumor that he would join D-Generation X and wear green and black gear, The Big Red Machine shot down this speculation once and for all.

"There is no green gear," Kane confirmed. "There was never going to be any green gear and there never will be green gear. Kane's red and black all the way, man. I think that switching -- that was the one thing that stayed constant, right? And we had masks, no masks, back to a mask. Mask had different versions. Costume had different versions, but the thing that always held it together was the color scheme. And I think that would have kind of undermined the character, actually. (...) To my knowledge, that was never even discussed. Although maybe I would've looked good in green. I don't know." (00:17)

WWE @WWE



You heard it here first, the "Green Kane" myth was just busted by the man himself,



#WWETheBump "There is no green gear, there was never going to be any green gear and there never will be any green gear!"You heard it here first, the "Green Kane" myth was just busted by the man himself, @KaneWWE "There is no green gear, there was never going to be any green gear and there never will be any green gear!" You heard it here first, the "Green Kane" myth was just busted by the man himself, @KaneWWE. #WWETheBump https://t.co/jG6Wl8p2A7

Kane reflects on his impressive list of WWE accomplishments

The Big Red Machine accomplished quite a bit in his WWE career, including:

2021 WWE Hall of Famer

1x WWE Champion

1x World Heavyweight Champion

1x ECW Champion

2x Intercontinental Champion

12x Tag Team Champion

2010 Money in the Bank winner

When asked if he ever thought about these accomplishments when he woke up in the morning, Kane admitted that he hadn't, and this was the first time he's ever seen his accomplishments laid out like this.

"Well, no, I don't wake up every day and think about that actually, it's probably the first time I've ever seen it laid out like that," he admitted. "I just think of how fortunate I was to have such a wonderful career and the people that I was able to work with, people like Stone Cold Steve Austin, of course, The Undertaker, Triple H, The Rock, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, just everybody. And it really is a team effort, everything WWE does, and I was just fortunate to be in the right place at a great time." (00:16)

WWE @WWE



#Kane25 #WWETheBump Few have a career as illustrious as @KaneWWE 's, and he humbly acknowledges just how fortunate he was. Few have a career as illustrious as @KaneWWE's, and he humbly acknowledges just how fortunate he was. 🔥#Kane25 #WWETheBump https://t.co/YB5zRllCx4

What do you make of Kane's comments? Are you disappointed there were never any plans for The Big Red Machine to become The Big Green Machine? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Would you have liked to see Kane in green and black gear? Yes No 0 votes