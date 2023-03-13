Kane makes surprising confession about WWE character, says he was 'pumped' to make this major change

Kane recently revealed that he was 'pumped' to remove his mask as he felt his character was getting stale.

Ever since his debut in 1997, Kane quickly became a fan favorite and went on to have a successful career. He won numerous championships including the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and Intercontinental Championship. He is also known for his intimidating presence and unique entrance, which includes pyrotechnics and a dramatic theme song.

One of the most intimidating part of his gimmick was his mask. However, after losing to Triple H on the June 23, 2003 episode of RAW, the Big Red Machine was forced to unmask himself. Although he donned the mask again several years later, the Undertaker's storyline brother went mostly unmasked since he first removed it.

During a recent interview with PWMania, the legend spoke about removing his mask and said that he was 'pumped' about it since his character had gotten rather stale.

"I was pumped about it," he said. "Kane had gotten rather stale. The mask while it was a great asset because it provided a mystique and mystery that nobody else had, and also because we use our face a lot to show people emotion which is what WWE is all about and getting the audience to feel what you feel, I couldn't do that they way I wanted to because of the mask and felt I was pretty limited."

He added:

"Now you have a big, huge guy who is all messed up on the inside although he looked normal on the outside. The scars were on the inside and his psyche." [H/T PWMania]

Kane disclosed the original vision Vince McMahon had for his character

While Kane is one of the most iconic characters in WWE history, that wasn't the original plan that Vince McMahon had for the character.

During a recent interview with Fox News, the man behind the mask, Glenn Jacobs, revealed Vince's original plans for the character.

"Vince McMahon’s idea was Kane was really hiding his failings and compensating for all of the things that made him weak and all that kind of stuff by being a superhero and the operative word with Kane was not evil, actually, it was cool. You wanted Kane to look cool and be cool. And that was one of the times I realized Vince was a genius because he had taken what was some superficial psychology on our part and gone a lot deeper into it and into the mind of this character already deeper than I had."

He continued:

"If we’d done the Jason Vorhees, Michael Myers look it would’ve been OK, but that’s been done before. But the Kane character and the Kane look was completely different than, I think, anything that ever really been done." [H/T Fightful]

It's a good thing that WWE decided to unmask the Hall of Famer as that made the character fresh again.

What do you make of Glenn Jacob's unmasking? Sound off in the comments section.

