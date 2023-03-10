WWE legend discloses original vision Vince McMahon had for his character

WWE Hall of Famer Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) recently disclosed the original vision Vince McMahon had for this character.

Kane has been a dominant force in the world of pro wrestling for over two decades. The 7-foot-tall athlete, with a fiery red mask covering his face, has captured the imagination of millions of fans with his impressive feats of strength and his signature "Chokeslam" finisher.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has gone on to become one of the most iconic WWE Superstars of all time and has created a legacy that remains unmatched to this day.

However, this wasn't the original vision that Vince McMahon had for his character. The man behind Kane's mask, Glenn Jacobs, recently did an interview with Fox News where he disclosed Vince's original plans for the character.

"Vince McMahon’s idea was Kane was really hiding his failings and compensating for all of the things that made him weak and all that kind of stuff by being a superhero and the operative word with Kane was not evil, actually, it was cool. You wanted Kane to look cool and be cool. And that was one of the times I realized Vince was a genius because he had taken what was some superficial psychology on our part and gone a lot deeper into it and into the mind of this character already deeper than I had."

He continued:

"If we’d done the Jason Vorhees, Michael Myers look it would’ve been OK, but that’s been done before. But the Kane character and the Kane look was completely different than, I think, anything that ever really been done." [H/T Fightful]

Vince McMahon wanted to bury Gunther

It's no surprise that if McMahon likes someone, he will rise to the top. But, if he thinks a superstar isn't worth his time, then he won't hesitate to bury them, which is what was about to happen to Gunther.

According to reports, high-ranking WWE officials developed a dislike for Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Vince was also about to pull the trigger on The Ring General's burial after his match against R-Truth when the episode received a poor reaction from the audience.

Thankfully, Vince left the company shortly thereafter, and Triple H pushed Gunther to the moon, making him the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era.

Gunther has also been one of the most consistent performers in the company since winning the title.

What did you make of Vince's original plans for Kane? Sound off in the comments section.

