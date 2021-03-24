The Undertaker announces that Kane is a member of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class

The Undertaker has announced that Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6, 2021.

On this week’s episode of The Bump, the man behind the Kane character, Glenn Jacobs, thought he was only on the show to discuss WrestleMania. Instead, his appearance on The Bump wound up being an unforgettable one.

Toward the end of the interview, The Undertaker appeared on the screen. Kane’s storyline brother then delivered the news that The Big Red Machine will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

“It is truly my honor to announce that you, Kane, will be the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, the class of 2021. Well deserved, much earned, and couldn’t be more proud of you, brother.”

What an incredible moment on #WWETheBump!@undertaker informed @KaneWWE that the Big Red Machine will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! pic.twitter.com/ysclp3voAQ — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 24, 2021

As the video above shows, Kane was almost lost for words after The Undertaker’s announcement. He questioned whether his long-time friend was being serious, prompting The Undertaker to say, “There is no Hall of Fame without Kane.”

Kane’s WWE accomplishments

Kane is one of WWE's most decorated Champions

After short-lived spells as the Dr. Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel characters, Glenn Jacobs debuted as Kane in October 1997. This larger-than-life persona went on to become one of the most recognizable and compelling characters of his generation.

The 53-year-old has done almost everything there is to do as a WWE Superstar. He was won the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the ECW Championship. He is also a former Intercontinental Champion, Hardcore Champion, 24/7 Champion, and Tag Team Champion (x12). Kane also won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2010.

Advertisement

Thanks to Beaver's Dough-Joe, this is my new breakfast of champions! pic.twitter.com/xhmOia43tk — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 16, 2021

Jacobs was elected as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in August 2018. He has still made sporadic WWE appearances as Kane in recent years. This past January, he competed in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Are you excited about Kane's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments below.