Kane reveals what fans don't know about The Undertaker

The Undertaker will finally hang up his boots at Survivor Series later this month, ending his 30-year run with WWE. The Phenom will get a final farewell in WWE at the PPV where he debuted 30 years ago.

The Undertaker has had some memorable feuds in his three decades with the company, and a few of his best ones have come against Kane. The Brothers of Destruction are good friends away from the ring and The Undertaker has played a big role in the development of the Kane character.

Kane on how The Undertaker is like away from the ring

Kane, while speaking in an interview with TV Insider, opened up about The Undertaker, and the man playing the character, Mark Calaway. He said that Calaway is funny away from the ring and that he is a warm person.

"I think the thing that surprised me the most was Undertaker is funny. He has a great sense of humor. He is just a really good guy. He is sort of a quiet man, but he is just a funny guy who will do anything for you. When you think of The Undertaker and this intimidating presence that we saw for so many years on TV, that ain’t Mark Calaway. Mark Calaway is a warm person. It’s hard to envision that when you see The Undertaker character to realize the person behind it is just a good man who will do anything for you. He has done a lot for me. He is literally the guy you would want to play golf with or have a beer with or invite over for a barbeque. That doesn’t necessarily fit The Undertaker persona, but it is who he is at the end of the day."

The Kane character in WWE kicked off with a feud with The Undertaker and the former's career intertwined with The Phenom for the next two decades and more. We could see The Big Red Machine be a part of the celebrations at Survivor Series later this month, to give The Deadman a fitting farewell from WWE.