Kane reveals the one big match that The Undertaker could still have in WWE

Kane sat down for an interview with Ryan Satin for WWE on Fox ahead of The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series, and The Big Red Machine answered a plethora of questions about his storyline brother.

Amongst all the interesting topics, Kane was asked about the one match he would like to still see Undertaker have in the future if possible.

Kane would love to step in the ring with The Deadman again, and he even liked the idea of having another Brothers of Destruction reunion and match. However, Kane also added that it would be really cool for the dream match between Sting and The Undertaker to come to fruition.

Kane noted that Sting vs. Undertaker is a dream match that everybody wants, and it would be a great contest to witness.

"Oh, I don't know, man. Maybe me (laughs) at some point, you know! One more with Kane and The Undertaker or The Brothers of Destruction. And then, of course, I think the dream match everybody has is The Undertaker vs. Sting. We'll see if that ever eventuates, but certainly there are some, still some very compelling matches that The Undertaker could be involved, and he's probably going to be very angry at me because, you know, because now I'm booking him in matches. I should probably shut up about it at this point.

Could we see a cinematic match between The Undertaker and Sting?

Ryan Satin chimed in and added that Sting vs. Undertaker can still happen if WWE wishes to book a Cinematic match. Kane agreed and added that the Boneyard Match with AJ Styles was a great example and a solid piece of business.

Kane also felt that The Undertaker might retire from the ring, but his 'brother' would never really step away from the wrestling business.

Advertisement

"Yeah, The Boneyard Match with AJ Styles was amazing. It was incredible—just a great piece of business. So, yeah, who knows. Again, it's not like The Undertaker is going to rest in peace. They retire from in-ring action on a consistent basis, but I don't think he is the one who is completely going to step away from the business all the way."

As reported by PWInsider, Kane will also be in attendance at Survivor Series, which would mark the end of The Undertaker's career. While there is speculation that it could all be a swerve, the Phenom could really be done this time. There is only one to find out, and that is to watch Survivor Series on November 22nd.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Ryan Satin's 1-on-1 interview for WWE on Fox add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.