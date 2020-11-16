Kane's original ring name revealed; Undertaker reveals who created the gimmick

The Undertaker will celebrate 30 years in WWE at Survivor Series, which is also set to be his farewell from the company. One Superstar who has, in a way, been born out of the Undertaker gimmick is Kane. Kane debuted as Undertaker's half-brother back in 1997 and the two feuded with each other and later formed the Brothers of Destruction.

In the recent Brothers of Destruction documentary on the WWE Network, Undertaker and Kane spoke about the genesis of the Kane gimmick, as well as who created it.

The Undertaker opens up about the Kane character

The Undertaker and Kane spoke about the latter's dentist gimmick, where he portrayed the Isaac Yankem character. Kane revealed his regret about his performance in a match with Undertaker and a conversation he had with 'Taker about it. He said that the conversation "flipped a switch" and changed his pro wrestling career.

Kane then revealed how his gimmick was created and who created it:

"Couple of years later, I got a phone call that you (Undertaker) needed an opponnent and they were going to put me under a mask. And now what I gathered from this, and I'd love to hear your thoughts on how all this came about. But they were going to put me under a mask, call me "Inferno". It was like, Bruce (Prichard) and I talked about the Inferno thing and he was like, 'no, that sounds like you know...'. Bruce and I helped with the name Kane. You know, with the whole Cain and Abel. You know, you being Kane initially, and of course, Bruce's son being Kane later. How did it all come about?"

Undertaker responded to the question and revealed whose idea it was:

"Yeah, so I want to say it was Bruce (Prichard) who came up and said, 'what if, you know, what if Kane', as soon as I heard Kane and brother, lights started going off in my head. Like, this is, yes, this could be great, because I knew you, you know, it was just like, 'oh my gosh'. I didn't, you know, I didn't see us in our characters, but like I could see it. Like, man, this is great because I knew how well you matched up against me."

Kane will most likely be a part of Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series, which will take place on November 22, 2020.

