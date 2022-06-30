Kane says online picture of him is fake, busting 23-year myth

Glenn Jacobs has cleared up speculation about the green costume that many people think he wore as Kane in WWE.

The Hall of Famer won the WWE World Tag Team Championship twice with X-Pac in 1999. Over the years, several images have appeared online showing The Big Red Machine wearing green attire to match his tag team partner’s D-Generation X clothing.

However, speaking on “The Bam Show,” the legendary superstar confirmed once and for all that the green version of his famous outfit never existed.

“No, no, the internet has green and blue versions,” Jacobs said. “There never was any of that. Kane was always red and black. [There has] never been a Big Green Machine or a Big Blue Machine. The green started because of X-Pac when we were a tag team. That’s why there was some speculation. I don’t know where the blue came from.” [25:07-25:33]

As Jacobs referenced, his demonic character wore red and black throughout his 20+ years in WWE. The only major exception came in the mid-2010s when he wore a suit as a member of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s Authority faction.

Glenn Jacobs was unaware of the Kane internet rumors for many years

WWE Superstars regularly change the color of their attire, but Glenn Jacobs never felt the need to alter his classic red and black appearance.

The 55-year-old added that he did not even know about the fake green costume until he found pictures online.

“Just like Undertaker, Kane had certain boundaries which he had to stay within, certain constraints,” Jacobs continued. “And part of it was the character’s theme was fire, was red and black. I never even saw any of it until I saw it on the internet.” [25:39-25:57]

Jacobs added that he would like to become a two-time Hall of Famer one day alongside his fellow Brother of Destruction, The Undertaker.

