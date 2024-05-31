Kane sends blunt message after WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump is convicted in hush money case

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane, has recently reacted to Donald Trump's conviction. For those unaware, Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer as well and was inducted into the elite club by Vince McMahon in 2013.

Donald Trump has become the first former President of the United States of America to be convicted of felony crimes. He has been convicted on 34 charges in the hush money case.

The news was widely shared on Wrestling Twitter. Trump has a long history with WWE and his conviction received a massive response from wrestling fans on social media. The Mayor of Knox County, Kane, shared a tweet shortly after the news broke out. Here's what he wrote:

"Don't care. Still voting for @realDonaldTrump . #Trump2024🇺🇸"

What the future has in store for The Big Red Machine remains to be seen.

Kane on a potential WWE return

Kane has not stepped foot in the ring for more than three years at this point. The last time he competed in a WWE ring was way back in early 2021. He competed in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match at the namesake WWE PLE.

In an interview with David Gornoskoski, The Big Red Machine hinted that his career as a WWE Superstar was likely over.

"I am probably not getting in the ring. I watch it now and I'm amazed at how athletic everybody is. I don't think my body can take that kind of punishment anymore, you know? We always say never say never. So I leave the door open to many different things," Kane said.

The WWE Hall of Famer's tweet supporting Donald Trump received a variety of responses. Glenn Jacobs is regarded as one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 for his impeccable contributions.

