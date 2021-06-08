Karl Anderson on advice he'd give to recently released WWE talents

Karl Anderson was among the names that WWE released last year following WrestleMania. Following his release, Anderson found himself working at both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. It appears everything turned out just fine for this good brother.

WWE has had two big rounds of talent releases so far, and this and Karl Anderson and his tag team partner Doc Gallows have taken notice. Speaking about the latest round of WWE releases on their Talk'n Shop podcast, Anderson has some interesting advice for those who the company just released.

"We know what it's like to get canned from WWE. Here's the advice I would say; enough of the 'thank you' tweets," Karl Anderson said bluntly. "Give me a f****** break. When you get canned, let it go. How about hashtag 'f*** off.' I don't think less than 24 hours after being fired...take a second to take a breather. Take it easy with the thank you bulls*** within 24 hours."

Karl Anderson says he's made more money this past year than any year before it

Karl Anderson says the released talent needs to figure out a "plan of attack" before they thank WWE for firing them. Anderson also said he respects AEW commentator Jim Ross for being honest following his WWE release last year.

"Breathe it in and take it all in for just one second," Karl Anderson advised. "Put together a plan of attack before you start thanking all these motherf****** that fired you because...people give Jim Ross a lot of heat, but I have respect for Jim Ross because, when we got canned, he said, 'There's a reason why WWE decided to not do business with these individuals anymore.' It's as true as it can get and Thank God. We made the most money we've ever made in our lives this past year and that's after WWE."

If last year's releases proved anything, the WWE talent released this year should absolutely land on their feet when their non-competes expire. It's an exciting time for free agency in professional wrestling.

